ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $5,081.61 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00302288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003452 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.