ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $6,893.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00304799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

