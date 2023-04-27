Regimen Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Regimen Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,506,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 417,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 7,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

