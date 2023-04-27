Regimen Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,680 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,760. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $845.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

