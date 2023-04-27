Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.10 and its 200-day moving average is $396.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

