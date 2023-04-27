Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,479 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,084. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

