Regimen Wealth LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 1,726,015 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

