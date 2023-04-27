Regimen Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWS stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.10. 32,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,093. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $117.10. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

