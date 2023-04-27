Regimen Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.85. 1,496,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

