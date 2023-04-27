Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Regis Stock Performance
Regis stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,866. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.
Several research firms have issued reports on RGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Regis
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
