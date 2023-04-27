Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Stock Performance

Regis stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,866. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regis by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 496,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Regis

(Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.