Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 6.7 %

RS stock traded up $16.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.49. 550,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

