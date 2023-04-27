Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Shares Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of C$41.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Company Profile

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

