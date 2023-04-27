Render Token (RNDR) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00007849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $826.91 million and approximately $412.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

