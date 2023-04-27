Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0940 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $94.01 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,609.95 or 0.99759409 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09352005 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,262,846.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

