Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0940 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $94.01 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007437 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00026949 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018984 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017936 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001172 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,609.95 or 0.99759409 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.
Request Token Profile
REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Request Token Trading
