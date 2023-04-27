Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.58 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Request has a market capitalization of $92.58 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019509 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,858.21 or 0.99940457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09352005 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,262,846.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

