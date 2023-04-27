Request Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $93.47 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09352005 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,262,846.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

