Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Capital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.