Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 27th (AIN, BYPLF, CNC, CRS, DCP, ELS, ELV, ESYJY, EXC, EZJ)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $571.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 370 ($4.62).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$38.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $7.40 price target on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

