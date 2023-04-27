Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

ROIC opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

