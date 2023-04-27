Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $40,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,909,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

