Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $41,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

