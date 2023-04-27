Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Linde were worth $51,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

NYSE LIN opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.