Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $38,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,644.83 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,722.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,511.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,458.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.