Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,511 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $363.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.19.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

