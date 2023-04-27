Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Essex Property Trust worth $36,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.52.

NYSE ESS opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $355.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

