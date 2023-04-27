Reviewing Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) & Its Rivals

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tivic Health Systems to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -548.40% -140.80% -106.88% Tivic Health Systems Competitors -465.11% -57.53% -27.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems Competitors 121 652 1807 82 2.69

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 50.39%. Given Tivic Health Systems’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tivic Health Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems’ rivals have a beta of 13.14, suggesting that their average share price is 1,214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million -$10.10 million -0.13 Tivic Health Systems Competitors $1.05 billion $117.74 million -2.06

Tivic Health Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Tivic Health Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems rivals beat Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

