Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0022

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $13,196.28 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019509 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,858.21 or 0.99940457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

