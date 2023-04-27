Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 9,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,772. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Earnings History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

