RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VOO traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.57. 1,906,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,183. The stock has a market cap of $281.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.65 and a 200 day moving average of $362.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.