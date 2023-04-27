RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.77. 2,437,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,028. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

