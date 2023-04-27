RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 10,671,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,681,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

