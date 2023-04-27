RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TT traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.71. 824,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

