RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 1,617,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,767. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

