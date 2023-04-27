Robbins Farley Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.71. 1,346,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.96. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.