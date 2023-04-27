Robbins Farley Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Robbins Farley lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

