Robbins Farley Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.0% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.01. 1,259,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,107. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

