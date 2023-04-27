Robbins Farley Has $2.88 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robbins Farley grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 2.2% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

