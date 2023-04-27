Robbins Farley Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Robbins Farley reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,618 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 3,205,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.