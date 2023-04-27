Robbins Farley Sells 14,238 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robbins Farley lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. 2,221,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

