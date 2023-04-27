Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,968 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $145,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.42. 1,230,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,813. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

