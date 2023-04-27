Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $117.61 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,201 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $117,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,511. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

