Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,875 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.56% of W.W. Grainger worth $157,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $29.98 on Thursday, hitting $689.80. The stock had a trading volume of 326,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,216. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $669.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.13.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

