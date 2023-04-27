Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $232,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $6.37 on Thursday, hitting $539.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,761. The company has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.