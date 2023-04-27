Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,768 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Amgen worth $302,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

