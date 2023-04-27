Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,413 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.72% of Quest Diagnostics worth $128,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.87. 1,224,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

