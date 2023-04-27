Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $178,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.06. 1,597,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,145. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $295.00. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.