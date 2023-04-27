Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,340. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

