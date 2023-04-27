Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124,897 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.27% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $71,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,583. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

