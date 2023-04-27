Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.81% of Vertiv worth $41,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2,971.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of VRT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.