Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 443.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $134.77. 89,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,301. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.